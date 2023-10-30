Chase & Status unveil ‘Say The Word’ ahead of a new mixtape: Listen

By Filip Iwanski

Chase & Status a legendary electronic music duo brings more and more heat material this year bringing along a new atmospheric D&B banger featuring lush and energetic vocals by Clementine Douglas.

Legendary UK duo ‘Chase & Status‘ also known as Saul & Will, team up once again with Clementine Douglas to bring a new taste of freedom with a new D&B anthem ‘Say The Word‘. In 2022, Chase & Status crossed paths with the vocalist on a liquid Drum & Bass ‘Mixed Emotions‘ and some fans may see the new track as a revisit or a continuation of their very first-ever release.

‘Say The Word‘ is a tune that only Chase & Status can piece together. Their ability to create a build-up to a drop is second to none with the way they can manipulate the atmosphere and introduce filtered-out bass wobbles that bring an element of mystery. The main structure of the drop is kept simple with typical D&B drums, crisp hi-hats, and bass sequences that communicate along with the ”Say The Word” phrase in the drop.

We had to drop this one. Say The Word Ft Clementine Douglas OUT NOW. Another massive vocal. Big up Clem always. Listen:https://t.co/eA1TdvIDyE#chaseandstatus #clementinedouglas pic.twitter.com/sJKijC9jnm — Chase & Status (@chaseandstatus) October 27, 2023

UK dynamic duo have managed to maintain their hype with all their previous releases such as their notorious hit collaboration with Bou ‘Baddadan‘ featuring a full UK crew full of MCs and rappers such as IRAH, Flowdan, Trigga, and Takura. Along with this hype, Chase & Status brings a very special mixtape announcement titled ‘2 RUFF, Vol.1‘ coming November 10th, 2023 along with a virtual secret show premiere online for the debut launch of the new Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III video game.

Chase & Status are currently on tour with their most recent being a Boiler Room which went viral on social media of Saul playing brand new upcoming tracks on the new LP. Their closest upcoming show will be held in Tama, Poznan, Poland on the 17th of November, and have also announced three UK shows for early next year, with shows scheduled at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena, North London warehouse venue Drumsheds, and Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on February 22, 23 and March 1.

Stream ‘Say The Word‘ with Chase & Status and Clementine Douglas via EMI now.

Image Credit: Amnesia Ibiza via Flickr | License: CC BY 2.0 Deed

