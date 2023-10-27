David Guetta, Ayra Starr, and Lil Durk release groovy single ‘Big FU’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 211

While David Guetta has been a staple of the electronic music scene long enough that he could surely rest on his laurels and past achievements, the French DJ and producer appears to be as motivated and inspired as ever with his recent onslaught of releases. His latest offering features a more laidback groove but the message of Big FU is anything but casual when it comes blaring through the speakers.

As his 2022 smash hit with Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue) continues to dominate streaming services, David Guetta is pushing forward, this time getting help from Ayra Starr and Lil Durk to deliver a single that showcases a new side of the producer’s talents and style. devoid of the massive synths and pulsing bass that has defined much of his solo catalog and more recent work in the Future Rave genre, Big FU is a more laidback beat, almost tropical with its fluttery lead and gentle percussion. With the cooly delivered hook of, “Send a big f*** you to my replacement,” Ayra Starr perfectly matches the vibe of the single, while certainly harnessing some of the emotions that get conjured up when one sees their ex in love with someone else.

For David Guetta and his legions of fans around the world, he is continuing to redefine and craft exciting new songs and styles as his storied career adds more and more accolades year in and year out. The combined energy of Starr and Lil Durk is reminiscent of another recent Guetta hit, Baby Don’t Hurt Me, which contrasted the singing of Anne-Marie with a rap verse delivered from Coi Leray as well. With the island-type vibes of Big FU, it is yet another evolution for David Guetta and a track that is sure to provide warm vibes even despite the winter months right around the corner.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Press / Provided by NEU Communications