DLDK Amsterdam reveals Hardwell for 2024 event at Ziggo Dome

By Chris Vuoncino 273

The electronic music community is preparing to focus all its energy on Amsterdam as the 2023 edition of ADE is set to begin on October 18th but the country offers incredible events and shows year-round. The team at Don’t Let Daddy Know, or DLDK, has just revealed their headliner for their massive 2024 event set to take place at the Ziggo Dome.

As DLDK celebrates its 10th anniversary, event organizers will be crafting an experience that takes fans deep into “The Red Galaxy,’ delivering a vibrant and one-of-a-kind show set millions of light years away from Earth. With the bar set high for an incredible night of music at the Ziggo Dome, DLDK has just announced that the one and only Hardwell will headline this spectacle on March 2, 2024. While he is the only artist revealed thus far, his global dominance as a producer and DJ is enough to make sure fans from all over descend upon Amsterdam for the night. Even months away, Hardwell has already declared his own excitement for the event:

“The Ziggo Dome is an arena close to my heart, having held some of my most memorable shows there, and I can promise you this one will be another party for the history books. I’m going to be doing a special set, where I’ll be playing a batch of new music and some special IDs ahead of the 2024 festival, so fans will be treated to a lot of surprises and exclusive material. I’m super pumped to be on the lineup for this 10th anniversary and to be in my home country – it will be fun!”

Although March 2nd is still a ways away, tickets are currently on sale for the 2024 DLDK, with early bird entry available for just € 52.50. While fans will be anxious to see the rest of the line-up, Hardwell and the incredible “Red Galaxy” backdrop will certainly make this one of the highlights of 2024 for the electronic music scene. Be sure to check out all the details at the official Don’t Let Daddy Know 2024 website and watch the trailer below!

Image Credit: Hardwell (Press) / Provided by Urban Rebel PR