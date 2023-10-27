Feron To Make Amsterdam Dance Event Debut at AEMA

By Ricky Iuliucci

Feron, an emerging talent in electronic music, hailing from the Netherlands, is poised to make a significant mark as he gears up for his inaugural appearance at the prestigious Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). This rising Dutch DJ and music producer are set to captivate audiences at the AEMA x ADE Event, a momentous occasion slated for Wednesday, October 18th, unfolding within the vibrant atmosphere of the Qfactory Amsterdam.

Feron’s distinctive fusion of warm melodies and enigmatic basslines is propelling his techno sound to the forefront, garnering acclaim from influential figures within the industry. Notably, his previous releases, most prominently the “Unknown” EP on Epic247 Recordings, have garnered substantial recognition. Feron has gained support from notable names such as R3HAB, Nicky Romero, MOTI, Tiesto, Showtek, Sander van Doorn, Mike Williams, and Magnificence. His unique sound captivates listeners and resonates with fellow artists as he continues to make his mark in the industry. Feron strives to showcase his creative vision in every live performance, creating an immersive experience for the audience. He aims to create an engaging atmosphere, where the crowd can connect with his musical narrative. Through his artistry, Feron offers an enjoyable and memorable experience for his audiences at every performance.

In the recent past, Feron has performed in various venues such as Melkweg Amsterdam, IKON Antwerp, and the world-renowned Sunrise Festival in Belgium. Feron’s unreleased productions will be showcased, demonstrating his dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering a unique techno experience. The event will open at 21:00, while Feron’s set will take place from 23:00 -23:30. For those looking to start their Amsterdam Dance Event week off with a party, Feron’s melodic techno performance at AEMA x ADE is not to be missed. Don’t pass up the chance to be part of his ADE debut.

Purchase your tickets for the AEMA x ADE Event here.

Image Credits: Koen Kruchten (imageyes)

Video Credits: Feron’s Official Youtube Channel