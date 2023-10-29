Fisher will return to Malta for TRIIP Festival 2024

As one of the most exciting and entertaining artists in the electronic music landscape, Fisher certainly knows how to throw a party and invite all his other talented friends along to entertain the guests. With this concept in mind, the Australian producer revealed his inaugural TRIIP Festival in 2023 and has now revealed details for next year’s edition.

Having wrapped up the inaugural TRIIP Festival in June of this year, Fisher appears pumped to do it all again with the reveal of the 2024 line-up and dates this week. Known for his off-beat and zany personality, the DJ utilized his first festival the enhance the experience for fans, delivering impromptu sets in restrooms, raving with his Dad, and of course the infamous “shoey” that took hold during the event. Discussing the 2023 festival, Fisher’s excitement is clear about the success and joy had by all:

THE VIBES WERE SENSATIONAL THE PARTIES WERE AMAZING AND YOU PARTY GOERS MADE IT SO FKN SPECIAL. I CAN’T WIPE THE SMILE OFF MY FACE. BEST THREE DAYS IN THE BUSINESS!!

With the 2024 TRIIP Festival announcement, fans from around the world can start planning their journey to Malta to experience one of the most exciting new events in the electronic music world. Featuring a stacked line-up with sets from Chris Lake, Paco Osuna, 8Kays, Mau P, and many more, Fisher is making sure that the TRIIP Festival is quickly becoming one of the can’t miss events for fans everywhere. With the TRIIP Festival 2024 set to take place from May 31st through June 2nd, it promises to be another incredible weekend with Fisher controlling the chaos and bringing the party anywhere he sees fit on the festival grounds. Head to the official event website for more details and travel packages and check out the full line-up below.

Image Credit: Press Photo | Courtesy of Listen-Up PR