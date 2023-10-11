John Summit challenges DJ Diesel for a B2B Set!

The contrast between House and Dubstep beats, or the meeting of two diverse genres on stage? John Summit challenges DJ Diesel for a B2B Set!

Last week, a big new possibility hit the newsfeed for house and dubstep lovers, as it was announced on X (formerly Twitter) that John Summit challenges DJ Diesel for a B2B Set! And guess what, they both agreed!

“i want to go b2b w diesel just to hear him yell mosh pit while i play a minimal house track”, shared his emotions John Summit.



Began his X (formerly Twitter) post with the above sentence on October 1st, the young Chicago-born musician, who is no stranger to B2B in his career. He has shared sets with well-known DJs such as Kaskade, Green Velvet, and Subtronics at EDC 2023. But on the flip side, it’s not worth forgetting one of his latest projects, which John Summit created with Dom Dolla called Everything Always. But now he seems to want to do something really new, something really special. It’s said that opposites attract, well, that will certainly be the case in their case live, because at some point, somewhere, house and dubstep beats might be in the same place. Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, is also no stranger to B2B sets, having played on stage with the likes of Borgore and NGHTMRE. Shaq has been very busy lately, including releasing a dubstep album under the name “GORILLA WARFARE” on Monstercat and starting his own festival called “Shaq’s Bass All Stars”.

But he has also toured the world, playing at Lost Lands, Tomorrowland 2023, and many more festivals. No question, DJ Diesel is in the game, and soon we will surely see the two stars on stage together. Funny, but their fans are joking in the comment section that it should only happen if Shaq lifts John Summit, like Diesel has done with other DJs before. This is a reflection of the fact that in previous B2B sets he has also raised, for example, Excision and Level Up.

In conclusion, although the possibility has not been officially announced, based on what we know so far, this House and Dubstep formation is very likely to happen in the near future. Will Shaq, raise John Summit next?

