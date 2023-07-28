John Summit and Dom Dolla launch ‘Everything Always’ event series

By Lewis Mulligan

Enter the realm of ‘Everything Always’: the unmissable event series from John Summit & Dom Dolla.

John Summit and Dom Dolla have officially taken their collaboration to the next level by announcing the launch of their very own event series, “Everything Always.” The dynamic duo, known for their electrifying back-to-back performances, have decided to combine their talents and create an exciting new concept.

The news of this groundbreaking venture came as a pleasant surprise to their legions of fans, who have been eagerly following their incredible joint performances. Both artists have been on an exponential rise in the music scene, making waves with their unique sounds and energetic sets. With a string of successful back-to-back gigs at renowned events like Movement Festival, Holy Ship, and Global Dance Festival, it was only a matter of time before they would collaborate on something even bigger.

Avoiding predictable combinations of their names, the duo has chosen a name that sparks curiosity and imagination. “Everything Always” hints at an all-encompassing experience, promising to keep attendees entranced from start to finish.

With the recent lineup announcement for Electric Zoo Festival in New York, it became apparent that “Everything Always” was more than just a few joint performances. Instead, it was going to be an immersive event series that promises to deliver original sounds and an entirely new stage concept.

To stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements and developments regarding “Everything Always,” fans can follow the official Instagram account @everythingalwaysforever. By doing so, they will be among the first to know about upcoming event dates, ticket sales, and any surprises that John Summit and Dom Dolla may have in store for their loyal supporters.

“Everything Always” marks a significant milestone in the careers of John Summit and Dom Dolla as they step into the role of event organizers and curators. Their combined passion for music, coupled with their ability to captivate audiences with their performances, sets the stage for something special.

Image Credit: John Summit (Press) / Provided by Rephlektor | Image Credit: Adi Nayev for Insomniac Events