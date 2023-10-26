Kaskade introduces REDUX 006 with new track ‘Save Me’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Kaskade has begun his REDUX 006 rollout with a mesmerizing deep house single entitled ‘Save Me’ with Lauren L’aimant, out now via Arkade.

Kaskade returns with his new single ‘Save Me’ with Lauren L’aimant from the upcoming REDUX 006 EP, the first from the dance music icon in over two years. Making his last installment of the REDUX series released in 2021. With its euphonious melodies and ethereal vocals, the new track is a perfect representation of Kaskade’s REDUX style, which has been beloved by many fans since its inception ten years ago. Fans fell in love with the EP’s deep and euphonious melodies and minimalistic sonic aesthetic that make this series so special.

‘Save Me’ rides on hypnotizing refrains, tribal-influenced instrumentals, a rolling bassline from Kaskade’s signature production creativity, and Lauren’s velvet voice making for an exciting first debut of the 7-track EP. ‘Save Me’ is the type of track that pairs potent emotion with grooviness, guaranteed to deliver on intimate dance floors, the radio, and beyond.

Coming in tandem with the release, Kaskade has paired the track and EP with a few REDUX-inspired dates, including a recently sold-out show in Irvine, California at the 9.5K capacity FivePoint Amphitheatre, and upcoming ones in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Miami, that are also sold out.

The entire REDUX 006 will be released on October 27th, but click here to listen to ‘Save Me’ to prepare.

Image Credit: Press Photo courtesy of Unfolded PR