NERO return with new single ‘Truth’ ahead of new album next year: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 106

NERO cemented its legacy as an iconic electronic music act years ago thanks to its massive debut album, Welcome Reality, and the enduring success of the single Promises and its many prominent remixes that continue to blare out from festival stages year after year. While the trio has been relatively quiet since 2018, they have finally returned with a new single and more details on their highly anticipated third album.

The release of the new single, Truth, begins the journey to close out the trilogy arc of NERO’s career, expanding upon the themes of Welcome Reality and their sophomore album, Between II Worlds. For the new single, the dark and driving rhythms for which the group has been known remain in place, providing a haunting foundation for a sample of Amanda Palmer reading the poem The Mushroom Hunters by Neil Gaiman. As the trio expands upon the themes of a dystopian future from their previous work, Truth feels like the perfect gateway into the next chapter of the story.

Set to release in 2024, the group’s upcoming third album will be titled Into The Unknown, certainly, one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year as fans await to hear the one element lacking from Truth, Alana Watson’s soaring vocals that defined past singles Promises, The Thrill, and Two Minds. Talking with Grammy.com, the trio elaborated on the writing process, as well as the extended hiatus from live shows and releases while also focusing on the excitement within the group to finally deliver a new album to their fans.

One listen to Truth and it is clear that NERO hasn’t lost any of its edge or inspiration, putting together a driving new track that expertly expands upon their previous sound and releases. While the world awaits the release of Into The Unknown, check out Truth out now.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Press Photo | Provided by Infamous PR