Paco Osuna set to bring his NOW HERE experience to ADE 2023

By Chris Vuoncino 93

With two highly successful seasons of the NOW HERE residency under his belt on the island of Ibiza, Paco Osuna has shown the dance music community that he is dedicated to curating some of the scene’s best talent for his events. Now he will be showcasing this energy and curation for one night in Amsterdam during the upcoming ADE 2023 celebrations.

While Amsterdam will be a bit different than the scenery of NOW HERE’s normal Ibiza home, Paco Osuna has worked hard to create an event that will surely equal that of his summer gig while bringing a fresh, and innovative event to ADE. Joining Osuna on the night of October 19th will be CHELINA MANUHUTU, IGLESIAS, and BLACKCHILD, as well as local support from VAL GINNELLY. Discussing the upcoming evening of music and celebration, Osuna shared his excitement about bringing NOW HERE to Amsterdam:

It is an immense happiness!! ADE, together with Sonar, are the most important music weeks in Europe, they are dates where the industry meets and brands can show what they are and what they do. NOW HERE is my most personal project, where I take care of all the details so that everything is perfect. Having our first showcase during ADE and having it sold-out is a great motivation.

Beyond the general excitement for the entire event, Osuna has chosen an incredible line-up as well as a venue, the A’DAM Tower, for his October 19th celebration. He also discussed the importance and impact of these decisions:

Regarding the line-up, we always choose it thinking about the city and the artists that best fit the mood of the city, as long as they have performed at NOW HERE during the summer in Ibiza. The artists we present at NOW HERE ADE have their own musical personality that fits the musical line of the night, we never make a line-up thinking about names, we do it thinking about the musical line that the event will carry. This particular event is done in collaboration with Sky Experience and we are very happy.

While the event quickly sold out, the team at Sky Experience added an after-party on October 20th that will be held at a yet-to-be-revealed location, offering fans another chance to witness the magic of Paco Osuna in Amsterdam. As the electronic music world will surely have its attention turned to Amsterdam, the ongoing legacy of NOW HERE is still being written with Osuna optimistic about the future, while sparse on sharing specific details about his event:

I wouldn’t know what to tell you, because I don’t like to speculate, since many external things can happen that change plans. So I prefer to live day to day and enjoy my brand of events – here and now. Obviously we have many ideas for events around the world, we want to promote our party philosophy on a global level and we are working towards it, but always step by step and being very realistic about who we are and what we want.



Check out the full event poster below as attendees of the 2023 ADE get ready to experience the excitement of Paco Osuna and NOW HERE in Amsterdam!

image Credit: Press / Provided by b4booking