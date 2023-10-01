Peggy Gou releases music video of summer 2023 biggest hit ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’: Watch

The vibrant and ever-evolving world of electronic music has been set ablaze once again by the talented and innovative Peggy Gou. The South Korean-born DJ, producer, and fashion icon has recently unveiled the music video for her latest hit single, ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana. Directed by Thomas Hardiman, the video features the South Korea-born, Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrating the highs of a European summer, with Ibiza as the picturesque backdrop. In Peggy’s own words, the single captures a unique feeling of “love, warmth, and excitement” shared with friends and loved ones, where the energy speaks for itself and goes ‘nanana!’

Global Sensation

Peggy Gou’s “Nanana (It Goes Like)” has taken the world by storm, achieving remarkable chart success across various countries. It climbed to number 39 on Australia’s Club Tracks (ARIA), secured the eighth position in Ireland, and claimed the second spot in Lithuania (AGATA). In the Netherlands, it reached number 45 on the Single Top 100 chart and soared to the sixth spot on New Zealand’s Hot Singles (RMNZ) chart.

The UK, in particular, embraced Peggy Gou’s sound, as the track peaked at number 14 on the UK Singles (OCC) chart. Additionally, the song achieved impressive rankings on the UK Dance (OCC) chart, settling at number seven, and the UK Indie (OCC) chart, where it landed at number two.

In the United States, “Nanana (It Goes Like)” made an impact on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs (Billboard) chart, peaking at number 16. This widespread success underscores Peggy Gou’s ability to create music that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.

The Sound of the Summer

Inspired by a fusion of eclectic house and pop classics that defined the Balearic sound, along with the captivating energy of 90s and 2000s dance anthems, Peggy Gou hit “Nanana (It Goes Like)” stakes its claim as a potential sound of the summer. Its contemporary club production and Peggy Gou’s distinctive style come together to create an electrifying atmosphere, setting the stage for unforgettable moments during sunsets and sunrises across the globe. The record has also received the Calvin Harris remix treatment, further enhancing its appeal to music enthusiasts.

