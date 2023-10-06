Pendulum announce upcoming new EP ‘Anima’

By Yotam Dov 167

Pendulum, the acclaimed electronic rock band, has set the music world abuzz with the news of their upcoming EP, ‘Anima,’ slated for release on Friday, November 3rd, via Virgin / Mushroom Group.

This highly anticipated EP will feature four electrifying tracks, including their recent hit singles ‘Colourfast‘ and ‘Halo,’ both released earlier this year. Notably, ‘Halo’ features the dynamic vocals of Bullet For My Valentine‘s lead singer, Matt Tuck. Adding even more excitement to the mix, rising UK metal and underground hip-hop artist Scarlxrd joins the EP with the much-anticipated track, ‘Mercy Killing.’

Here’s the complete tracklist for Pendulum’s ‘Anima’ EP:

1. Pendulum & Bullet For My Valentine – Halo

2. Pendulum – Colourfast

3. Pendulum & Scarlxrd – Mercy Killing

4. Pendulum – Silent Spinner

This exciting announcement comes just ahead of the band’s upcoming arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, kicking off this Friday, October 6th, in Auckland.

Pendulum’s tour dates in Australia and New Zealand are as follows:

October 6th – Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand October 7th – John Cain Arena, Melbourne, Australia October 8th – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia October 12th – Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia October 13th – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia October 15th – Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong, Australia

Fans in the UK can also rejoice, as Pendulum will return for their biggest UK tour in over a decade next year. The band’s UK arena tour dates are as follows:

March 24th – First Direct Arena, Leeds March 25th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester March 26th – Utilita Arena, Cardiff March 28th – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham March 29th – The O2, London March 31st – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Pendulum, comprised of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Peredur ap Gwynedd, and KJ Sawka, is a multi-platinum-selling electronic rock sensation. With three platinum albums to their name, including the renowned debut ‘Hold Your Colour,’ and chart-toppers ‘Immersion’ and ‘In Silico,’ they have achieved iconic status. This Perth-based drum and bass/rock band has sold over a million albums in the UK alone.

Known for their unstoppable live performances, Pendulum has wowed audiences worldwide. They’ve sold out global arena tours and graced main stages at prestigious festivals such as Glastonbury, Download, Reading and Leeds, in addition to headline shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and Gunnersbury Park.

Mark your calendars for the release of Pendulum‘s new EP, ‘Anima,’ arriving on Friday, November 3rd, via Virgin / Mushroom Group. Get ready for a musical journey like no other!

Image Credit: sharbinson / Provided by Jack Beadle PR