PLS&TY releases killer tech-house single ‘Listen To My Heart’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 99

PLS&TY has just released a brand new tech-house banger entitled ‘Listen To My Heart’, out now.

PLS&TY (Tommy Leas) is back with a dose of new music in the form of his single ‘Listen to My Heart’ which also lays the ground for future announcements that the Florida native has up his sleeve. The track fits right in with his dynamic signature style, opening with piano instrumentals that meld into funky melodies, progressive synths, and a driving tech-house-influenced bassline. The track’s catchy vocals give ‘Listen to My Heart‘ a disco influence, making the track one that is guaranteed to light up club dance floors around the globe. The new single follows his recently released ‘Your Love‘ with Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau, and his ‘3 Days, 2 Nights‘ EP earlier this year.

Speaking on the track, Leas states “‘Listen to My Heart’ is a tech-house-focused single, fusing hard-hitting basslines and piano melodies with soulful vocals. It’s a song straight for club play, and a highlight within my live shows. DJs, check your inboxes.”

As We Rave You’s July cover artist, the multi-talented producer is burgeoning into the electronic dance music scene with his unique sound: languid bass, captivating vocals, and enough upbeat melodies to make anybody feel good. A few crowd favorites include ‘Upside’, ‘Yours’, and ‘One More Song’.

Listen to ‘Listen To My Heart’ here.