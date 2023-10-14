Techno luminary Reinier Zonneveld drops new studio album ‘Heaven is Mad (For You)’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 121

Pioneering Dutch DJ and producer, Reinier Zonneveld, a prominent figure in the contemporary techno scene, has just released his fourth studio album, “Heaven is Mad (For You),” under his own label, Filth on Acid. The music world has been eagerly awaiting this momentous release, which promises to leave an indelible mark on the electronic music landscape.

Renowned for pushing the boundaries of modern techno and infusing it with his distinct creative flair, Zonneveld regards “Heaven is Mad (For You)” as his “most significant artistic evolution to date.” The album demonstrates remarkable coherence in its track selection, providing a compelling showcase of the artist’s evolution and refinement of his craft.

Listeners embarking on this musical journey can anticipate an electrifying odyssey through the multifaceted realms of the techno genre and beyond. The excitement surrounding this release is palpable, driven in part by the enduring popularity of some of its singles, which have become staples in Zonneveld’s explosive live performances over the past few years. Notably, the album’s lead single, “Music is the Answer,” released in June, has been setting dance floors ablaze worldwide.

A substantial portion of the music on “Heaven Is Mad (For You)” was born on stage during Reinier Zonneveld’s live performances or while traversing the globe, capturing the infectious high energy and spontaneous moments that define his extensive live shows. These sets have been a rich wellspring of inspiration for the album’s dynamic sonic landscapes.

Zonneveld remarks on the release: “The philosophy behind the album’s tracks is that they should be enjoyable for home listening, on-the-go, or amidst the crowd at a club or festival. With this album, I aimed to craft high-energy tracks while infusing enough musical depth to keep listeners engaged. These tracks blend melodic elements with energetic techno, showcasing themes, production, and sound design that elevate them to a new level compared to my previous albums.”

In addition to this highly anticipated album, 2023 has proven to be a remarkable year for Reinier Zonneveld. In August, he orchestrated his own music festival, Karren Maar, in the Netherlands, where he achieved a Guinness World Record for the longest live electronic music set, an astonishing 11 hours and 11 minutes. His relentless touring schedule has seen him gracing clubs and festivals across the globe, steadily expanding his devoted fanbase.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Reinier Zonneveld has more in store for his dedicated fans. On Sunday, October 22, the Dutch techno icon will host an epic event with Awakenings during ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event). Zonneveld will engage in all-day back-to-back sets with renowned artists Adam Beyer, Nina Kraviz, and Kiki Solvej at the prestigious Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Additionally, a museum exhibition dedicated to his life and work will be hosted at Our House in Amsterdam, further highlighting his profound influence on the electronic music realm.

“Heaven is Mad (For You)” stands as a monumental release for Reinier Zonneveld and is a must-listen for electronic music enthusiasts across the globe. The album is now available on Filth on Acid.

Image Credit: Jos Kottmann