RZRKT and Kambii unleash beautiful new single ‘Silhouettes’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 92

With a quickly rising spotlight in the melodic dubstep and bass scene, RZRKT is looking to continue to build upon his already incredible catalog with a brand new anthem that is both emotionally and physically hard-hitting. Taking listeners on a musical journey across different soundscapes and energy, his latest offering can be described as no less than epic for the many twists and turns throughout the course of the four-and-a-half minutes of music.

Opening with a distinct electronic pulse, Silhouettes quickly fades into a layer of synths and pads that craft the ideal foundation for the lush vocals of Kambii to sing over and take over the spotlight at the start of the single. The music is brooding and subtle, a mood that RZRKT is intentionally deploying to allow listeners to digest the topline and find a serene sense of being before unloading his true production powers through the speakers. As Kambii unleashes her inner thoughts and emotions throughout the single, giving an unfiltered, in-depth look into her psyche, RZRKT lets his production tell its own story throughout.

Silhouettes” is a rollercoaster of emotions that combines the organic textures of the vocals, piano, & violin to the modern energy & aggressiveness of dubstep.

RZRKT and Kambii came together following a spontaneous appreciation post from the singer in the summer of 2022, and the two artists quickly found inspiration in each other as they worked to build Silhouettes into the massive opus it is today. With RZRKT set to traverse the US for the rest of the year alongside genre heavyweights such as Excision, Jessica Audiffred, Riot Ten, and more, fans can expect to hear the full power of Silhouettes night after night from the club speakers.

Image Credit: Press Photo | Provided by GetIn! PR