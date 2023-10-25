Solardo add their distinctive flair to Something Good’s ‘Before Dawn’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 102

‘Before Dawn’ is one of last year’s productions by Something Good, the alias of Yotto and Karolus. This summer, this track has been in good rotation, but with a different flair, thanks to the remix by British duo Solardo. Brushing this production with their distinctive musical touch, they have spiced up this track to the point where it has become highly sought-after by fans. After some waiting, Solardo’s remix of Something Good’s ‘Before Dawn’ (feat. Sansa) is now available on the usual platforms via Armada Music.

‘Before Dawn’ is effectively an ode to what can happen before dawn, the soundtrack to a good night’s dancing. Yotto and Karolus, through their alias Something Good, emanate neon energies and disco rhythms that make their productions infectious. This single, featuring Sansa, is the second record signed by this alias, after the 2022 hit ‘Rhythm (Of The Night)‘. If the original was already an injection of happiness, Solardo’s new remix won’t let anyone sit still. About the process of tinkering with this track from Something Good, the British duo said:

“We have always been fans of Yotto and his productions. When he asked us to remix Before Dawn from his Something Good moniker, we knew we could do something special with the piano breakdown. This remix has given us a real moment in our festival sets this summer and now we are excited to finally see this one released”.

Solardo know how to light up the vocals, and Sansa’s voice takes centre stage in this remix from the very first seconds. Without losing the nostalgic 70s flavour of the original, this rendition is full of modern elements and a contemporary clubbing vibe. Although it made quite a splash during the festival season, it’s a track that fits like a glove for the club season that has just begun. It’s timeless, romantic and rhythmic. All ingredients that you’ll surely appreciate.

Image Credit: Solardo (Press) / Provided by The Media Nanny