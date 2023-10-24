Steve Aoki and Thirty Seconds To Mars set shine at F1 Las Vegas

By Chris Vuoncino 129

Las Vegas is world-renowned for its glitz, glamour, and world-class entertainment, offering one-of-a-kind experiences and events that ensure a constant stream of tourists year-round. Now the gem of the Nevada desert is preparing for another massive musical event as Steve Aoki, Journey, Thirty Seconds To Mars, and more prepare to take over the F1 course in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas draws all types of visitors, from business trips to family outings and everything in between, SIn City has something for everyone and now a new music event is set to ascend up the city on November 15th. With the city and race fans around the world preparing for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, the track will kick off the festivities with an incredible concert that has something for every type of music fan. While the practice rounds and official race will take place from Thursday, November 16th through Saturday the 18th, the track will serve as a mini-festival grounds on the night of the 15th.

As part of the Opening Ceremony and race celebrations, the F1 organization will host a massive concert with music from the likes of Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Journey, Will.I.am, Keith Urban, J. Balvin, Andra Day, and Bishop Briggs. Throughout the race days, artists such as Major Lazer, Mark Ronson, and Nile Rodgers & Chic will take to the T-Mobile Stage at the Las Vegas Sphere as well. While Las Vegas never lacks entertainment, F1 is making sure that it celebrates its time in the city properly by delivering an incredible array of musical talent in between the action-packed races.

Check out the full schedule of events below and visit the official F1 Las Vegas website to get tickets and complete performance information for the week’s entertainment.

Image Credit: Rukes.com