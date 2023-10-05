UNTOLD announces dates for August 2024

By Ellie Mullins 345

The main edition, in Romania, will take place during summer of 2024 following the inaugural edition in Dubai earlier in the year.

After announcing dates and more details for UNTOLD Dubai, which celebrates its first ever edition next February, UNTOLD are also setting their sights on their main edition in Transylvania, Romania, next year. Without even announcing dates, they had already sold out of their phase 1 batch of tickets, and now they’ve announced the all-important information.

After teasing a possibility of three different dates via a maze graphic not long ago, UNTOLD have confirmed that their next main edition will be taking place from 8-11 August. As one of the main events of the festival season in Europe, this is looking to be one of their biggest years yet. Aside from the news of the dates, they also seem to have begun teasing the new theme for 2024, with a mysterious twilight forest aesthetic featured on their announcement.

Known for not only their spectacular lineups but their immersive themings too, its safe to say that the event will not disappoint. So far, we haven’t heard any news of who will be featured on the lineup, but if this year’s is anything to go by (Tale Of Us, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and many more) then we know it will be just as incredible.

UNTOLD in Cluj-Napoca takes place from 8-11 August 2024, and you can get tickets here. UNTOLD Dubai takes place on 15-18 February, and you can learn more about that here.

Image credit: Alive Coverage / Provided by UNTOLD Press