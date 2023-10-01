UNTOLD Dubai announces 2024 dates for anticipated inaugural edition

By Ellie Mullins

UNTOLD, the illustrious Romanian festival brand also behind Neversea, has announced the dates for UNTOLD Dubai, taking place next February.

Dominating the festival scene in Romania for many years now, with people coming from all over the world to witness the spectacle, UNTOLD is about to start its expansion to other corners of the world with Dubai. Not only a big deal for the festival brand, this will also be the first ever mega festival in the country. Now, they’ve finally unveiled the all-important dates of the first edition set for next February.

From February 15-18, an estimated 70,000+ music lovers will gather each day at the Expo City Dubai with an attendance of over 280,000 in total, the likes of which has never been seen in Dubai before. Ready to kick off the festival season in the biggest way, the lineup is still being kept under wraps, but looking at previous editions of UNTOLD in Europe, we can expect some of the most prolific names in the music industry to ignite the stages. With the likes of Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Tale Of Us, Camelphat and countless other names across all electronic music spectrums previously attending, it will be explosive to say the least.

Tickets for UNTOLD Dubai are set to go on sale on October 3 with a limited amount of 5,000 exclusively priced tickets available to those signed up the presale here. To get in the mood for next February, you can relive the special Armin van Buuren performance atop the Burj Khalifa below.

Image credit: Alive Coverage – provided by UNTOLD Festival