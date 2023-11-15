Camelphat reveal 2024 North American tour dates in support of recent album

By Chris Vuoncino

The incredible UK duo Camelphat has taken the electronic music landscape by storm with their incredible productions, live spectacle, and infectious melodies infused into their tracks. Having released their sophomore album, Spiritual Milk, in September of this year, the group is energized and ready to deliver their incredible live show to fans across North America.

As Camelphat continues to leave its mark on the electronic music genre with singles such as The Sign, Panic Room, and Hope, the allure of the duo is matched by the incredible visuals that accompany the tracks when they step on stage. Continuing to celebrate the release of their latest album, the sprawling Spiritual Milk, they will be spending the early part of the new year performing on stages all across America. Beginning in New York on February 9th, the duo will takeover Great Hall before heading to Washington D.C. the following weekend. Camelphat will cross the northern border to stop by History in Toronto on February 17th before hitting Chicago and then Denver back to back on March 1st and 2nd.

Fans who have been fortunate to experience Camelphat live know the euphoria that the duo provides throughout the entire experience, and these new dates are a great opportunity to witness the group’s energy firsthand. While many of the fans in America will be keeping their fingers crossed that more dates and cities will be announced, those in the vicinity of the five new dates can sign up now for more details regarding tickets and on-sale dates. In the meantime, throw on Spiritual Milk and get ready for Camelphat to hit the road in early 2024!

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications