Chicane to release new album ‘The Greatest Misses’

By Yotam Dov 574

Chicane, the influential trance originator, is gearing up to unveil his highly-anticipated album, ‘The Greatest Misses’, on December 1. With his last studio album ‘Nevertheless‘ reaching the coveted #1 spot on dance charts in nine territories, Chicane’s upcoming release promises to be a groundbreaking celebration of tracks that, according to the artist, were “released at the wrong time or, dare I say, a little ahead of their time.”

Chicane, a name synonymous with trance music, has left an indelible mark on the industry. His previous studio album’s extraordinary success, securing the top position on dance charts in nine different territories, has set the bar high for his next endeavor. And that endeavor is ‘The Greatest Misses’. This album defies convention by humorously celebrating “your greatest misses over the last few years.”

Chicane‘s ‘The Greatest Misses’ takes a daring approach to music curation. It is far from the typical ‘greatest hits’ compilation we often see from artists. As Chicane puts it, this album consists of tracks that were “released at the wrong time, or dare I say, a little ahead of their time.” This innovative concept promises to redefine the boundaries of the trance genre.

Chicane’s upcoming album, ‘The Greatest Misses’, is more than a mere compilation; it’s a transformative journey, an exploration of untapped potential, and a resounding artistic statement. As the world counts down to its release on December 1, 2023, music enthusiasts worldwide anticipate the album’s transformative impact on the trance genre. Prepare to embark on a sonic voyage through Chicane’s unique musical vision, where the past converges with the present, and innovation takes center stage. ‘The Greatest Misses’ is poised to redefine our understanding of timeless tracks.

Image Credit: Chicane (Press) / Provided by Armada PR