David Guetta Expecting First Child with Jessica Ledon: Photos

By Yotam Dov 473

David Guetta and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Jessica Ledon, announced at the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards that they are expecting their first child together, marking Guetta’s third. The 56-year-old DJ proudly displayed the baby bump as he walked the red carpet with Ledon. The joyful couple posed for paparazzi, with Guetta placing his hand on Ledon’s stomach, radiating happiness. The ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me‘ hitmaker, who was previously married to Cathy Lobe for 24 years before their 2014 separation, already has two children from that union.

Taking to Instagram, Guetta shared the exciting news with a red carpet photo and a caption that humorously dubbed it the “most important release of the year.” The comment section buzzed with congratulations from fellow musicians, with Tiesto, Diplo, Armin van Buuren, Alok, Don Diablo, Nicky Romero, and his hit-collaborator Bebe Rexha expressing their joy for the expanding Guetta-Ledon family.

As the news of David Guetta and Jessica Ledon’s upcoming addition to their family spreads joy, we at We Rave You extend our warmest congratulations. We wish David and Jessica all the best on this exciting journey into parenthood, filled with love, laughter, and beautiful moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Guetta (@davidguetta)

Image Credit: Press / Provided by NEU Communications