Grammy nominations 2024: Skrillex, Fred Again.., David Guetta & James Blake lead Dance/Electronic categories

By Lewis Mulligan

Skrillex, Fred Again.., David Guetta & James Blake stand out as frontrunners in the dance/electronic categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 2024 Grammy nominations for the dance/electronic category are in, and once again, Skrillex, Fred Again.., David Guetta & James Blake are at the forefront. Skrillex received two nominations for his song “Rumble” and his album “Quest for Fire.” Fred Again.. also scored multiple nominations for his work on “Rumble,” his collaboration with Romy on “Strong,” and his album “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 23, 2022).” James Blake is nominated for best dance/electronic recording for his song “Loading” and his album “Playing Robots Into Space” in the album category.

The Grammy nominations for 2024 are particularly noteworthy for their representation of the dance/electronic genre. The Grammys have created a new category for best pop dance recording to recognize the increasing popularity of dance music that crosses over into the pop genre. This category has allowed for the nomination of artists like Aphex Twin, who is nominated for best dance/electronic recording for his song “Blackbox Life Record 21F.” This year also marks the first nomination for British singer Romy.

Despite the progress that has been made, there is still room for improvement in the Grammys’ representation of the dance/electronic genre. This year, there were no solo female producers or artists of colour nominated in the dance/electronic categories.

Here is a list of the nominees for the dance/electronic categories:

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin, “Blackbox Life Record 21F”

James Blake, “Loading”

Disclosure, “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy & Fred Again.., “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan “Rumble”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

James Blake, Playing Robots Into Space

Skrillex, Quest for Fire

Fred Again.., Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 23, 2022)

Kx5, Kx5

The Chemical Brothers, For That Beautiful Feeling

Best Pop Dance Recording

Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Troye Sivan, “Rush”

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta, “One In a Million”

Image Credit: Fred Again (Fred Again.. / Provided by Outside Organisation), Skrillex (Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group), David Guetta (Dan Reid)