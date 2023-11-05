Depeche Mode return to The Tonight Show to perform ‘My Favourite Stranger’: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 208

The surviving members of Depeche Mode, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have been exceptionally busy in 2023, releasing their 15th studio album Memento Mori, and embarking on a massive world tour that saw them navigate North America twice as well as a run across Europe. Continuing to stay in the spotlight, the group made not one but two stops by The Tonight Show at the end of October to deliver stirring renditions of tracks from the new release.

For Depeche Mode, who had been out of the public eye since their 2017 tour, 2022 began on a sour note as the tragic passing of Andrew Fletcher certainly left a dark cloud over the iconic group, but the surviving members chose to celebrate their friend’s life as well as their own catalog by returning with a massive 2023. Announced at the end of last year, the group revealed plans for their latest album, Momento Mori, and revealed their plans to support the release with a global trek, giving the group a chance to celebrate their past and acknowledge their present. With the gaping hole left by the passing of Fletcher, the group would first return to public performances when they stopped by The Tonight Show ahead of their world tour to perform their new single Ghosts Again as well as iconic hit Personal Jesus.

Now, as their time on the road is coming to an end, they visited another late-night show, this time taking the stage on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on both October 27th and Halloween to perform Wagging Tongue the first night and My Favourite Stranger for the holiday celebrations. The performance is a true victory lap for a group that has continued to evolve and remind fans around the world of their incredible talent and evolution as artists. Be sure to check out Depeche Mode performing My Favourite Stranger on Halloween below.

Image Credit: Anton Corbijn