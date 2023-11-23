DLDK Amsterdam unveils massive full lineup for 2024

By Ellie Mullins 155

With a new theme and explosive lineup, Don’t Let Daddy Know is going all out with its ten-year anniversary.

On March 2 2024, Don’t Let Daddy Know returns for its flagship event at the iconic venue Ziggo Dome for its 10th anniversary. Going all out to give fans a spectacular experience, they previously announced an enticing new theme ‘The Red Galaxy‘ with the promise of taking fans into a completely new realm unlike anything else. Now, they’ve unveiled their full lineup and it promises to delight fans of any electronic genre.

Headlining the bill this year is no other than the legend Hardwell, who since his return has offered nothing but larger-than-life sets and energetic new music. About the performance, he stated:

“The Ziggo Dome is an arena close to my heart, having held some of my most memorable shows there, and I can promise you this one will be another party for the history books. I’m going to be doing a special set, where I’ll be playing a batch of new music and some special IDs ahead of the 2024 festival, so fans will be treated to a lot of surprises and exclusive material. I’m super pumped to be on the lineup for this 10th anniversary and to be in my home country – it will be fun!”

Aside from this, visitors to The Red Galaxy can witness sets from Blasterjaxx, Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, Nicky Romero, Lucas & Steve, Radical Redemption, Sound Rush, and Toby Romeo. From hardstyle to progressive and everything else in between, DLDK have truly gone all out to make sure this is their biggest event yet.

Set to be unmissable to say the least, secure your ticket for Don’t Let Daddy Know 2024 here.

Image credit: provided by press / E&A Events