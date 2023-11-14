Fatboy Slim announces 2024 dates for ‘All Back to Minehead’

By Yotam Dov 340

After three enchanting days filled with beats and laughter, the curtains have closed on Fatboy Slim’s All Back to Minehead 2023, leaving Butlin’s Minehead in awe of the pure magic that unfolded.

Throughout the weekend, love, dancing, and an abundance of fun were the order of the day. Attendees were treated to the crème de la crème of dance music, with stellar sets from Fatboy Slim himself and world-class acts such as ABSOLUTE., DJ Fat Tony, Jodie Harsh, Marshall Jefferson, Mella Dee, Solardo, and more.

The congregation of Oh My God! It’s The Church delivered a spectacular performance, blending singing, dancing, and a lively party church service that left joyful sinners in awe. Jonny Rock’s Balearic session on Saturday night was a four-hour jam set, and ‘Southern Fried Records’ stars Sam Girling & Van Damn spun anthems that kept the crowd grooving.

Expressing gratitude, Fatboy Slim said, “I would like to thank everyone for coming and being fun and silly. This whole event wouldn’t be anything without our amazing audience. Honestly, I really love you – thank you! See you in 2024.”

On Saturday, Fatboy Slim engaged in a meet & greet and a Q&A session with Matt Everitt in front of a live audience. During the interview, he humorously recounted anecdotes from his career, including the oddest item ever passed to him in a DJ booth – a potato. He was then surprised on stage and presented with four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® for his contributions to music.

BBC Radio 1’s ‘Future Sounds’ host, Sarah Story, curated a vibrant lineup on the Red’s stage on Saturday night, featuring rising DJs like Joshua James b2b Bryony Masters, Ell Murphy, Kilimanjaro, and Myd. Other stages were hijacked by Sasha Gigi, Fat Tony, Woody Cook, and Riva Starr, setting the scene for the weekend before Fatboy Slim’s monumental headline set at Skyline.

The Saturday night unfolded with a ‘Sexy or Stupid‘ theme, accompanied by various activities like a 70s disco dancing class, bingo, pool parties, silent discos, and music workshops.

Sunday night’s crescendo at the Red Stage, Back to Mine, presented a stellar lineup featuring Monaco, ABSOLUTE, Marshall Jefferson, Solardo, and a grand finale that left the crowd wanting more. Pizzaman, revealed as Fatboy Slim, surprised fans with an unforgettable DJ set at the pool party.

Amidst the music, festival-goers had the chance to unwind with Rise and Shine Yoga. The London Police, this year’s artist in residence, created an onsite live artwork takeover at the Centre Stage. Accompanying them was the British award-winning artist RYCA, who crafted live art T-shirts and acid-themed portraits. Festival-goers also had the opportunity to purchase a limited edition Fatboy Slim Art Toy.

Dates for All Back To Minehead 2024 have been announced as 8th – 11th November. For bookings, please visit www.allbacktominehead.com.

Image Credit: Dan Reid / Provided by Dawbell