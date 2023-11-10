Kasablanca delivers thrilling new single ‘Rubicon’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 133

As the energetic duo of Kasablanca brings their live show to venues across North America via the Crossing The Rubicon Tour, they have dropped their latest single that bears the name of the trek. With Rubicon hitting streaming services, fans around the world will have the chance to celebrate the duo’s artistry and vision on repeat.

2023 has been a busy year for the members of Kasablanca as they have taken their talents around the world, and created some special memories including massive spots at Ultra Music Festival and the chance to play London’s iconic Printworks before the club shut its doors. While they have been busy on the road, they haven’t released new music since March, when they shared the four-track Lucid Audio EP with the world. The wait for more music has been worth it now that Rubicon is officially out in the universe, delivering a sprawling music journey that will excite fans new and old.

Opening with a pounding kick drum and punchy synth lead, Rubicon wastes no time turning up the energy and crafting a mood of excitement and intrigue. When the heavily saturated vocal is layered over the music foundation, it further pulls in listeners, transcending reality and pushing past the ‘point of no return,’ as the title suggests. Kasablanca executes the concept and production with expertise and precision that has helped the group rise in the ranks of the electronic music space and will continue to propel them to new heights as 2023 comes to a close.

For fans that want to experience the single and the group live, Kasablanca still has a few dates on the books across North America in the coming weeks. In the meantime, experience the power and excitement of Rubicon below and on all digital streaming services now.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kasablanca (Image Credit: Alive Coverage)