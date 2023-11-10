Missy Elliott becomes the first female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Daniel Šikljan 164

Best known for her evergreen hits such as Get Ur Freak On, The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly), and Lost Control, legendary American rapper Missy Elliott became the first female rapper ever to get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Electronic music fans who are not really into rap might know Missy Elliott from tracks such as RATATA with Skrillex and Mr. Oizo or the underrated Trampoline with David Guetta and Afrojack, but those who are followers of R&B and rap definitely think of her as the total legend in the field. All that was confirmed at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction where Missy Elliott became the first-ever female rapper to be included. She is accompanied by a plethora of legends who also became inducted: George Michael, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, and Willie Nelson.

Her latest induction isn’t her first notable one. In 2019, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, and in 2021 she was presented her own star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk Of Fame. As every inductee usually has, Missy Elliott prepared an acceptance speech:

“First of all, I’m not even gonna start without thanking God. I’ve been through so many ups and downs and I know where my gifts come from. God has brought me all the way here. He has allowed me to meet some incredible people along the way. All of these people have impacted people around the world through their music. Sometimes I be like, do people really realize, like through music, what music do with people? That’s the one thing I think we can all say that comes together is music.”

She took to X to thank one of her main inspirations, Queen Latifah, who had the honor to present her the award at the ceremony:

.@IAMQUEENLATIFAH it’s nothing like having those you look up to say “I am Proud of You” My heart is full🥹You named yourself starting with Queen & that’s how you have MOVED! Your speech about me are things I learned from watching you! Thank you! Love You🤗🙏🏾💜 Rock&RollHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/vMUhmzAaKo — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 4, 2023

In 2022, Missy Elliott also had a street named after her. Her hometown Portsmouth in Virginia renamed one of the streets to Missy Elliott Boulevard. A truly remarkable achievement on this own. One thing is certain. Missy has successfully created her legacy. You can watch her full induction speech down below.

Image Credit: Atlantic Records