Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Unveils Electronic Music Party series called ‘AMPLIFIED’

By Milan Zeisler 109

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour’s electronic music party series will feature performances by well-known musicians such as GHASTLY, Boogie T.rio & Manic Focus, and LEVEL UP

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which has already been putting on high-quality shows, is now turning its spotlight to electronic music this fall and winter. In the past, renowned musicians such as Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and The Chainsmokers have been honored on these tours.

In addition to being a leading energy drink manufacturer, Monster Energy has a strong presence in the music industry. In 2011, they founded the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, a series of events that has brought many high-quality parties around the world. In the past, many famous acts have been present at their parties, including 21 Savage, Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, The Chainsmokers, and many more. Now, however, their latest pitch is to represent themselves in the electronic music scene. The party series “AMPLIFIED” will run this fall and winter, with massive lineups, in several US states and cities. The party series will include three tours, and according to the announcement, they will give fans the chance to win valuable prizes such as VIP meet & greets, autographed merchandise, and more.

The “AMPLIFIED” series started with GHASTLY‘s show at the end of October at the TIME club in Costa Mesa, California, and his tour will continue until the end of January. Boogie T.rio & Manic Focus’ joint tour kicked off on November 9th in Indianapolis and will be represented in several major US cities during the month-long series sponsored by the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Sonya Broner, better known as LEVEL UP, kicked off her tour on November 2nd and will be hitting cities such as Detroit, Washington DC, Kansas City, but also Oklahoma City and Denver for her sets before the holidays. More information about the tours and tickets for the sets can be found on the official Monster Energy Outbreak website.

Image Credit: Danny Mahoney / Provided by Wynn Las Vegas