NERO drop music video for ‘Truth’, announce third studio album ‘Into The Unknown’ due out 2024: Watch

By Yotam Dov 142

Today, the Grammy Award-winning, Ivor Novello-nominated live electronic trio NERO has released the official music video for their latest single, “Truth,” which serves as the lead track from their highly-anticipated third studio album, Into The Unknown, scheduled to drop in 2024 through Create Music Group.

Directed by Markus Lundqvist (known for his work with Daft Punk, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga) alongside Daniel Stephens, NERO’s official music video for “Truth” captures the cinematic mystique that has always set the trio apart. Drenched in a shroud of dark smoke and industrial aesthetics, “Truth” serves as an ominous gateway into the universe of NERO and the inaugural installment in a multi-part video series. Emerging from this post-apocalyptic realm, the music video witnesses NERO’s rebirth and the rejuvenation of their planet, eagerly anticipating what the future may hold for humanity.

Penned four years ago, “Truth” was the inaugural composition conceived for Into The Unknown, serving as the lead single for the culminating chapter of the NERO trilogy. “Truth” masterfully encapsulates the duality of NERO, where the otherworldly seamlessly transforms into the euphoric. A dynamic track, enhanced by a sample of Amanda Palmer reading Neil Gaiman’s “The Mushroom Hunters,” a poem that grapples with themes integral to NERO – encompassing motherhood, scientific reverence, the past, the future, and humanity’s capacity for creation and destruction.

It has been nearly a decade since NERO headlined Coachella’s Outdoor Stage in 2015, where they unveiled their second studio album, Between II Worlds. During this time, the band redirected their focus towards their individual projects and personal lives, performing only a handful of live shows and releasing a single track in 2018. Into The Unknown signifies a momentous comeback for the trio, concluding the album trilogy that commenced with the chart-topping, Platinum-selling, and Grammy-winning Welcome Reality in 2011.

“Truth” serves as the audiovisual introduction to NERO’s upcoming third album, Into The Unknown.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Infamous PR