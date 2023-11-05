Nicole Moudaber joins the forces with The London Community Gospel Choir for ‘Rise Up’: Listen

By Milan Zeisler 101

Original to a Techno/House banger: Nicole Moudaber joins the forces including the vocals of The London Community Gospel Choir for “Rise Up”

Techno music queen, Nicole Moudaber joins the forces including the vocals of The London Community Gospel Choir for “Rise Up” for a Techno/House re-imagination of the original Soul Providers release. This release makes Nicole’s debut on Danny Howard’s Nothing Else Matters label.

One of the leading figures in techno culture, Nicole Moudaber, the exclusive head of MOOD Records, has a new release to add to this week’s release roster. In the meantime, she has recently delighted her fans with a number of interesting tracks, such as “Boxer Girl” and “Reasons To Love You” which was released in October. Now Nicole has joined forces with The London Community Gospel Choir, Britain’s leading contemporary gospel music group. The group was founded in 1982, and over the decades it has attracted musicians such as Madonna, Gorillaz, and Justin Timberlake. In their decades of existence, the next milestone was to bring their song “Rise Up” to life with Nicole Moudaber in a modern electronic music format.

“This single has always resonated with me on a deeply personal level, but it is also so relatable on a universal level – considering all that is happening in the world right now. The message ‘Rise, Rise Up, Dust off and do it again’ is such a powerful message: together we can come together and Rise Up to the next level. We recorded with 8 members of the London Community Gospel Choir and let me tell I had GOOSEBUMPS! I think we made a little piece of magic that day. I am so happy you guys can all finally hear it”, added Nicole Moudaber.

The track is dominated by techno beats that follow Nicole’s unique style, creating a very energetic feel combined with house. Their composition, more than a year in the making, is a fitting tribute to the Soul Providers‘ original song “Rise”. The London Community Gospel Choir did this in full justice, at Nicole’s request they did a fantastic re-recording using the original lyrics. The single was caught by Danny Howard’s label, Nothing Else Matters, which also marked the debut of Nicole Moudaber on the label, who has released music on several major labels such as Drumcode, Nervous Records, and the multi-stylistic Hot Creations by Jamie Jones and Lee Foss.