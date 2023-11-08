Rave The Planet Berlin Parade announce dates for 2024

By Yotam Dov 850

The Rave The Planet Parade has secured its future, thanks to a successful fundraising campaign with significant backing from the techno community and the nonprofit organization’s partners. Preparations for the event in 2024 are already well underway. Scheduled for August 17, 2024, the next Rave The Planet Parade will carry the theme “Love Is Stronger”. Back in July, Dr. Motte and Jam El Mar released the Parade’s anthem “Music is the Answer”.

This cultural and political demonstration, now in its third iteration for 2024, holds the distinction of being Germany’s largest techno music parade. In the previous two years, around 300,000 participants joined forces to advocate for the preservation of electronic music and club culture, recognizing its significant cultural and societal contributions while making a powerful statement in favor of peace.

Since November 1, 2023, interested parties have been able to submit their float (music truck) concepts for participation. The official application portal is already operational, providing essential information, participation requirements, and downloadable graphics.

Participation hinges on the condition that applicants must be cultural creators themselves, such as clubs, festivals, party crews, record labels, booking agencies, artists, or similar entities, all of which should have actively contributed to electronic music culture for at least two years.

Creative and authentic concepts, both in terms of music and design, are highly encouraged. The parade continues its tradition of emphasizing issues related to waste reduction and environmental protection, prompting applicants to consider appropriate measures when planning their floats.

The selection of the finest applications will be conducted by a “Float Committee,” composed of an equal number of members from the core Rave The Planet team and other scene experts. This marks a significant expansion of Rave The Planet‘s approach to involve a broader spectrum of cultural perspectives in curating the parade. The primary objective is to represent electronic music culture with the utmost diversity and creativity during the event.

Applicants have until January 31, 2024, to submit their float applications.

Image Credit: Sebastian Wischmann / Provided by Push Hard Global PR