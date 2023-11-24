Tiësto unites with Da Hool to remake his trance anthem ‘Meet Her At The Loveparade’: Listen

Since his mesmerizing performance at EDC Las Vegas in May 2023, where the dance music legend Tiësto unveiled a reimagined version of the timeless anthem ‘Meet Her At The Loveparade,’ the electronic music world has been buzzing with excitement. Tiësto, known for his groundbreaking contributions to trance music, has a profound connection to the genre. Throughout his illustrious career, he has not only shaped the evolution of trance but has also seamlessly transitioned into various electronic music genres, solidifying his status as a pioneer and global icon.

The original track, a masterpiece by the visionary Da Hool (Frank Tomiczek), was released in August 1997 by the Kosmo label as the lead single from his debut album, ‘Here Comes Da Hool’ (1997). Referencing the Love Parade, a former German electronic dance music festival and parade, the song achieved remarkable success across multiple countries, notably in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands, where it reached the top 10. In Iceland, it even claimed the number one spot. The song’s popularity extended to the UK, where it peaked at number 15 on the UK Singles Chart in February 1998, with a remix by Nalin & Kane. A second remix by Fergie reached number 11 on the same chart in July 2001. Acknowledging its enduring impact, British clubbing magazine Mixmag included the track on their list of “The 15 Best Mid-90s Trance Tracks” in 2018.

Now, in a compelling fusion of past and present, Tiësto and Da Hool present ‘Meet Her (Tiësto vs. Da Hool),’ a fresh interpretation promising to breathe new life into this dance music classic while preserving its timeless roots. As the revived anthem continues to resonate globally, it pays homage to the rich history of electronic music and stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of both artists. ‘Meet Her (Tiësto vs. Da Hool)’ is available on NITRON, Sony Music Germany’s Dance imprint.

