Kylie Minogue’s trending “Hold On To Now” track receives a rework as Trance Wax drops an uplifting remix

Trance Wax drops an uplifting remix for Kylie Minogue’s trending “Hold On To Now”. The track unquestionably has a 90’s sound to it, which is a fascinating reimagining of the fast-rising pop/dance hit.

Garry McCartney, AKA Trance Wax‘s career took off after the mid-2010s, when he started releasing remixes of trance classics. A few years later, he was performing at the biggest festivals around the world and his releases were being picked up by major labels such as Anjunabeats and Armada. There’s no question that he can be an inspirational figure for any aspiring musician, making hard work pay off. Trance Wax’s latest remix was released just a couple of weeks ago, and it was for the track Phone by MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins, and Em Beihold. But now he’s taken on a new and interesting project, as he’s created an uplifting remix of a really trending track, “Hold On To Now”. “Hold On To Now” debuted on Australian Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue‘s album “Tension” back in September.

“The love today has been surreal and it’s crazy to write it but i’ve remixed the queen of pop @kylieminogue ❤️”, shared Trance Wax on his social media.

The remix favors a 90s soundscape, and this is present throughout the entire project. Thanks to this, there appear, among other things, “spicy” synthesizer sounds and, in addition to the laser sounds, serious bass drums. And in light of all this, it’s also worth noting how well he uses Kylie Minogue’s original vocal tracks. All in all, it seems that Trance Wax has put together a quality club sound that will definitely blow up the dance floors. Interestingly, although Kylie is not far from collaborating with the greats of electronic music, as she herself is into a similar sound, for example, she recently released a song with Oliver Heldens called “10 Out Of 10”, which was also released on the aforementioned Tension album.

Image Credit: J.E.T. 603 via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)