Tupac Shakur has street named in his honor in Oakland, CA

By Chris Vuoncino

While Tupac Shakur, better known by his abbreviated alias 2Pac, was originally born in West Harlem, NY, he will forever be linked to California and the West Coast rap scene thanks to his allegiance to Suge Knight during the coastal rap battles. His success and accomplishments during his short life have immortalized him in the hip-hop culture and he is now being further immortalized in the city of Oakland, CA.

His life was tragically cut short at the age of 25 in a drive-by shooting that took place in Las Vegas, NV, the legend and impact of 2Pac’s life and music have only grown in the 27 years since his passing. The enduring appeal of his life and art was further cemented when the city of Oakland voted unanimously to rename a street in the late rapper’s honor, and the dedication took place earlier this month on November 3rd. Attended by family members and hip-hop legends such as MC Hammer, E-40, Too $hort, and Money-B, the road chosen forms a section of MacArthur Boulevard.

Discussing the legacy of Tupac Shakur, rapper E-40 said, “He was the realest rapper ever. He was very bright, he was a triple threat: movies, rap, poet, everything. He made positive music, self esteem-lifting music for females, like ‘Dear Mama’ and ‘Brenda’s Got A Baby’.” The impact and legacy of the late rapper were further discussed by Councilwoman Carroll Fife “He claimed Oakland. He said Oakland gave him his game.” The street dedication comes just weeks after authorities arrested gang leader Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis in the shooting of Shakur. Although Keffe D has pleaded not guilty to the shooting, he has claimed in interviews, as well as his 2019 book, that he was in the car from which the shots were fired and is one of the last living witnesses to the murder.

27 years after the passing of Tupac Shakur, his legacy is further engrained with the dedication of Tupac Shakur Way in Oakland, CA.

Image Credit: Adam Wise via Flickr | License: CC BY-ND 2.0 Deed