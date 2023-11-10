UNTOLD Dubai announces initial lineup for debut 2024 edition

By Ellie Mullins

Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren and Bebe Rexha feature on the first phase lineup of UNTOLD Dubai, with many more to come.

Dubai’s first mega festival is inching closer and closer, as the illustrious UNTOLD festival brand gets ready to launch UNTOLD Dubai on 15-18 February. With all eyes on the brand to deliver a stellar lineup as it is known for in Romania, it has proven to already lift up expectations and not disappoint by any means. The initial names have been announced, and fans won’t be let down.

Of course, to everyone’s delight, trance titan Armin van Buuren is among the first names. Having announced the festival with an incredible DJ set from the Burj Khalifa a few months ago, he is intergral to the UNTOLD brand. Following him, other mainstage-worthy names include Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet and Don Diablo. Not just this though, other talents come in the form of Major Lazer Soundsystem and Paul Kalkbrenner. With a wide spectrum of genres already being represented, the commercial music scene is also shining in this lineup with pop stars Ellie Goulding and Bebe Rexha adding to the lineup with rapper G-Eazy also being announced.

This is just the start of hundreds of more names to come, so stay tuned! To be part of UNTOLD Dubai, you can purchase tickets through the website here.

Image credit: Alive Coverage – provided by UNTOLD Festival