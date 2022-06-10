New EU legislation will force Apple to incorporate USB-C on the iPhone by 2024

By Creighton Branch 8

In a new legislative agreement, the EU has announced they will force all phones sold in the EU (including Apple and the iPhone) to use a USB-C port in order to charge by the fall of 2024.

Apple is famously known for being one of the last electronic manufacturers in the industry to hold out from using a USB-C port with the iPhone. Although rumors have circulated on several occasions throughout the years, the tech giant has continued to use its “lightning” port since its introduction on the in 2012. Now, the new legislation might force Apple to convert to a universal port sooner than they have liked.

The EU’s policy is an attempt to reduce “e-waste” and simplify things for the consumer by having one universally recognized charging cable across companies. The legislation goes beyond just smartphones. It extends to tablets, digital cameras, headphones, handheld video game consoles, and e-readers. Laptops will eventually also fall under this policy but at a later date.

“Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe! European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics.” – Alex Agius Saliba, European Parliament’s Rapporteur

Apple sold 241 million iPhones globally, with 56 million of those sales going to consumers in Europe. They have consistently pushed back on the notion of the EU forcing them to switch to a USB-C port on their phones, claiming it would create more waste than not.

Image credit: Ivan Shenets/Shutterstock