Joe Biden selects Kygo & Major Lazer tracks as part of his inauguration playlist

By Nicole Pepe 19

Only two EDM artists are currently on Joe Biden Inauguration playlist. Can you guess which ones they are?

January 20th, 2020 marks the 46th Presidental Inauguration of The United States of America, which is where Joseph Biden will be sworn in under oath as President of the United States, along with Kamala Harris as the Vice President of The United States. In a historic election in all aspects of the word, the Presidental Inauguration traditionally is a celebration of the new President and Vice President, which begins with the Wreath Laying Ceremony, followed by performances and speeches from entertainers, to past Presidents.

Aiding in the celebration of America, the Biden/Harris Administration officially released an ‘Inauguration Playlist’, made up of a wide range of artists including the late rappers MF DOOM and Mac Miller, R&B Singer SZA, New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen, and many more iconic artists. The playlist also includes two very special EDM tracks ‘Higher Love’ by Kygo ft. Whitney Houston and Major Lazer‘s track ‘Make It Hot’.

In a statement, the Biden/Harris Administration said, that the 46 song playlist “represents the diversity of our nation and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America.”, In addition to this, Tony Allen, the CEO of the Presidental Inauguration Committee stated, “These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

Listen below to the entire Joe Biden Presidential Inauguration playlist:

Image Credit: Johannes Lovund