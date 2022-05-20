ADSR releases the next-gen Drum Machine VST Plugin

By Attila Jordan Blesgen 19

ADSR has launched its latest plugin Drum Machine. It comes in with a wide range of options and features for producers. The brand ADSR is widely known for its Sample Packs, Plugins, online courses, and producer website. Everything a producer needs is on the website and they have created a big producer community. Down below is an in depth look into their latest VST plugin, Drum Machine.

First things first, the Drum Machine looks very organized and you directly see the 16 Drum Pads, a Sampler, and an effect rack. It’s intuitive and the 3-tap design with visual programming is only a small part of the great features. ADSR added a 3 stage envelope for Transient, Hold and Decay, which is tuned for drums and percussion and gives you full control over every sound. Everything is designed to give producers a quick and effective work experience.

In addition, ADSR Drum Machine is split into 3 sections. Sound & FX, a Sequencer, and a Mixer. The Mixer comes in handy to onboard shape the sound with effects like 3 band EQs, a Compressor, Filter, Distortion, and a Phaser. In addition, the Sequencer will fuel your creativity because you can use 16 Patterns and 4 Pages per lane. Also, every sound can be changed in its velocity, speed rhythm, and swing. In the Sound & FX section, you can use an extensive Library with 50+ preset packs in 10 popular genres, Samples, and Sequences and directly process them with an organized effect rack.

All in all the Drum Machine will flip your workflow in the best way and creates great possibilities for producers who like to work in one plugin. With its genre-crossing setup, every musician can benefit from ADSR`s new power plugin. ADSR Drum Machine is available now for Windows / Mac and is priced at 69$ with an introductory price of 49 dollars. You also can avail the 30-day free trial before purchasing the plugin.

Image credits: ADSR