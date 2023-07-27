AIAIAI prepares incredible new lightweight, modular headphone

By Chris Vuoncino 129

While the traditional musician is seen wielding a signature guitar or drum kit, DJs and electronic producers rely more heavily on a very different piece of equipment for their work and performances, their headphones. Recognizing the important need for lightweight yet functional and highly durable headwear, the Danish manufacturer AIAIAI has continued to evolve one of its most popular models to better align with the needs of much of its clientele.

Releasing officially in August, AIAIAI has looked to improve upon its popular TMA-2 Studio headphone crafting a product that is meant to offer elite sound while maintaining a slick look and comfort while onstage. Presenting, the TMA-2 DJ XE, a release that AIAIAI hopes will become the new standard for DJs when they step on stage as they have been crafted with the utmost attention to detail. The release of the TMA-2 DJ XE is meant to offer artists a cheaper alternative to the studio version as well, with the new headphone set to retail at $140 upon its release. Weighing less than 170g, the new release is meant to be comfortable no matter how long the set is on a given evening.

Beyond the lightweight design, the TMA-2 DJ XE is outfitted with finely tuned technology to ensure balanced sound, even at high volumes, helping DJs stay focused on the task at hand no matter how loud the club gets. To ensure clear playback, AIAIAI has utilized a bio-cellulose diaphragm, a unique organic compound that is grown, making it stiffer and lighter while still sound-producing without the levels of distortion that occur in other speakers and headphones.

Set to ship in August, DJs everywhere should secure their pair of TMA-2 DJ XE headphones today. Not only does AIAIAI offer a great product, but their REMIXED program is great for buying used gear or trading in old gear to earn credit towards a new purchase.

Image Credit: AIAIAI