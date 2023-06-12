Introducing The AKAI MPC ONE+

By Ricky Iuliucci 162

Introducing the AKAI MPC ONE+, the latest addition to AKAI’s MPC series of makeovers, designed to empower musicians with its enhanced features and versatility. The MPC ONE+ takes the beloved original and elevates it to new heights, offering expanded capabilities to fuel creativity and unlock boundless musical potential. Currently listed at $699, the device has a 7-inch multi-touch display; the MPC ONE+ provides an immersive and intuitive user experience, allowing producers to effortlessly navigate through the interface and access a vast array of functions.

The updated device now boasts a powerful quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. This compact powerhouse delivers lightning-fast performance, enabling seamless sample manipulation, sequencing, and mixing for even the most demanding of projects. The MPC ONE+ boasts an impressive array of connectivity options (MIDI, USB, CV/Gate, and Wi-Fi).

Building upon an already extensive sound library, the MPC ONE+ introduces a vast selection of new samples and instruments, covering a wide range of genres and styles. With its advanced sampling capabilities, producers can effortlessly capture and manipulate audio on-the-fly, transforming familiar sounds into masterpieces. In addition, a comprehensive suite of onboard effects, including EQ, compression, delay, and reverb, enables users to sculpt their sounds with precision and add depth to their productions.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting, the MPC ONE+ offers an intuitive workflow and abundant creative tools to bring your musical ideas to life. With its compact form factor and standalone functionality, the MPC ONE+ is the perfect companion for music production on the go, allowing you to create, perform, and produce wherever inspiration strikes. In conclusion, this latest update combines the best features of its predecessor with new enhancements, delivering a comprehensive music production solution that empowers artists to express themselves fully and unleash their creative potential.

Image credit: Akai