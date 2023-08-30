Allen & Heath reveal new CQ series digital mixers

By Chris Vuoncino

Allen & Heath are expanding their already powerful line of audio equipment and accessories with their latest announcement revealing a brand new line of digital mixers, the CQ series. With three brand new models available, the company has a solution for any setup or situation as well as convenient controls via a mobile app.

With the launch of the CQ Series mixers, Allen & Heath will release the CQ-12T, CQ-18T, and CQ-20B mixers, all of which contain the company’s 96kHz engines and FPGA technology. The CQ-12T and CQ-18T are desktop models that feature 7″ display screens and the ability to control them from a mobile app, while the CQ-20B is a larger model, housed in a stage-style box and designed to be controlled remotely. Keith Johnson, a Product Manager with the company discussed the new release here:

“CQ takes our renowned processing and effects, adds exciting new assistive mixing tools, and packages it all up into our smallest, and most affordable, digital mixer series yet. Usually, at this price point, users are forced to choose between a mid-range analogue mixer, lacking in modern features, or an entry-level digital mixer, where corners have inevitably been cut. With CQ there are no compromises. It’s a fully featured 96kHz mixer with stunning audio quality and intelligent tools that, regardless of your experience, lets you mix smarter, sound better and work faster. Just add sound!”

As for I/O, the smaller CQ-12T offers 10 microphone and line-level inputs as well as two quarter-inch TRS inputs, while the CQ-18T and CQ-20B feature 16 microphone and line-level inputs. Furthermore, all three models offfer six independent outputs on quarter-inch TRS sockets and a main XLR output. The CQ series also comes equipped with a range of quality reverbs, delays, and modulation algorithms as well as a FX Assist tool that responds to the signal by dynammically responding to the input.

The CQ series are available now and are offered at the following prices:

CQ-12T: $899

CQ-18T: $1199

CQ-20B: $999

Order today from the official Allen & Heath website.

Image Credit: Allen & Heath