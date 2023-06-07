Features

Infinite Canvas for App Customization

With Vision Pro, users can arrange apps anywhere and scale them to their desired size, creating the workspace of their dreams. Whether browsing the web in Safari, creating to-do lists in Notes, or chatting in Messages, users can seamlessly switch between apps with just a glance, staying present in the world around them.

Transforming Rooms into Personal Theaters

Featuring Spatial Audio and more pixels per eye than a 4K TV, users can enjoy stunning visuals and immerse themselves in the action, whether on a long flight or in the comfort of their couch.

Capturing 3D Spatial Content

Vision Pro’s 3D camera allows users to capture magical spatial photos and videos. Relive cherished moments with immersive Spatial Audio and enjoy an incredible view of your existing library of photos and videos. Panoramas wrap around users, transporting them to the exact location where the content was captured.

Design

Vision Pro’s design showcases Apple’s expertise in crafting high-performance, mobile, and wearable devices. The device features a singular piece of three-dimensionally formed laminated glass that seamlessly flows into an aluminum alloy frame, gently curving to wrap around the user’s face. The Head Band provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch, offering comfort during extended use. The Fit Dial allows users to adjust Vision Pro precisely to their heads, ensuring a personalized fit. Vision Pro includes an external battery supporting up to 2 hours of use, or all-day use when plugged in. The speakers, positioned close to the ears, deliver rich Spatial Audio while keeping users aware of their surroundings. The outward display on Vision Pro reveals users’ eyes, indicating when they are using apps or fully immersed, promoting transparency and social cues.