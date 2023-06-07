Apple Vision Pro: First Look, Release Date, Price & More
The tech giant Apple has introduced the Vision Pro, a groundbreaking device that transforms the way we engage with digital content by seamlessly integrating it into our physical environment. With intuitive navigation through eye, hand, and voice control, Vision Pro offers an infinite canvas for users to transform their workspace and immerse themselves in their favorite apps. Let’s dive in to see what the $3499 AR headset has to offer.
Features
Infinite Canvas for App Customization
With Vision Pro, users can arrange apps anywhere and scale them to their desired size, creating the workspace of their dreams. Whether browsing the web in Safari, creating to-do lists in Notes, or chatting in Messages, users can seamlessly switch between apps with just a glance, staying present in the world around them.
Transforming Rooms into Personal Theaters
Featuring Spatial Audio and more pixels per eye than a 4K TV, users can enjoy stunning visuals and immerse themselves in the action, whether on a long flight or in the comfort of their couch.
Capturing 3D Spatial Content
Vision Pro’s 3D camera allows users to capture magical spatial photos and videos. Relive cherished moments with immersive Spatial Audio and enjoy an incredible view of your existing library of photos and videos. Panoramas wrap around users, transporting them to the exact location where the content was captured.
Design
Vision Pro’s design showcases Apple’s expertise in crafting high-performance, mobile, and wearable devices. The device features a singular piece of three-dimensionally formed laminated glass that seamlessly flows into an aluminum alloy frame, gently curving to wrap around the user’s face. The Head Band provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch, offering comfort during extended use. The Fit Dial allows users to adjust Vision Pro precisely to their heads, ensuring a personalized fit. Vision Pro includes an external battery supporting up to 2 hours of use, or all-day use when plugged in. The speakers, positioned close to the ears, deliver rich Spatial Audio while keeping users aware of their surroundings. The outward display on Vision Pro reveals users’ eyes, indicating when they are using apps or fully immersed, promoting transparency and social cues.
VisionOS
Apple also unveiled a completely new OS for the Vision Pro. Built on the foundation of macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, visionOS empowers powerful spatial experiences. Apps can fill the space beyond the boundaries of a traditional display, offering greater freedom in their placement, size, and interaction with the environment. With VisionOS, users can transform their physical space using a selection of beautiful landscapes or replace their ceilings with a clear, open sky, creating a captivating and immersive atmosphere. The Digital Crown provides full control over the level of immersion.
Display and Audio Quality
Vision Pro boasts a custom micro-OLED display system with 23 million pixels, delivering stunning resolution and colors. Dual-driver audio pods positioned next to each ear provide personalized sound and ambient spatial audio.
Eye Tracking & Sensor Array
Vision Pro’s high-performance eye tracking system, utilizing LEDs and infrared cameras, allows users to accurately select elements by simply looking at them. High-resolution cameras transmit over one billion pixels per second, enabling clear vision of the surrounding environment. The system supports precise head and hand tracking, real-time 3D mapping, and recognizes hand gestures from various positions.
Dual-Chip Design
Vision Pro utilizes a unique dual-chip design for its spatial experiences. The powerful M2 chip handles visionOS, advanced computer vision algorithms, and stunning graphics, all while maintaining efficiency. The dedicated R1 chip processes input from cameras, sensors, and microphones, streaming images to the displays with minimal lag.
Privacy & Security
Vision Pro incorporates Optic ID, a secure authentication system that utilizes the uniqueness of the user’s iris, ensuring data protection and user control.
Price
The new Apple Vision Pro comes with a price tag of $3499, reflecting the advanced technology and immersive experiences it offers. While the cost may be a significant investment, it aligns with Apple’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge products with exceptional quality.
Launch Date
The highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro is slated for release in the near future, expected to debut early next year. While the exact launch date has not been disclosed by Apple, enthusiasts and technology enthusiasts alike eagerly await its arrival in the market.
Use It Anywhere
Whether you’re performing live, writing a song, designing sounds, or producing sample packs, Sistema is the ultimate companion for all your music production endeavors. All your saved presets are securely stored in the cloud, ensuring you can access them instantly from anywhere. Its compatibility with major DAWs, including Ableton Live, FL Studio, Logic Pro, Cubase, Reason, Studio One, Reaper, Bitwig, and more, makes it a versatile tool for any musician or producer.
Light and Fast
The plugin is designed to be light and fast, allowing you to use multiple instances without draining your system resources. Even with a dozen instances of Sistema in your project, you’ll have plenty of CPU power left for additional effects. It takes up only a few megabytes of your disk space, ensuring smooth operation without any compromises.
Price
Sistema by Guk.ai is priced at $149 and offers a rent-to-own option at $10/month for 15 months, converting to a full license thereafter.
Know more
Image credits: Apple