Bandcamp Tempo Adjust- The Perfect Add-on For DJs and Producers

By Feron 191

Bandcamp, with its online music catalog filled with a wide range of genres from both known and unknown artists, has become beloved over the years. Its recognizable browser and artist-friendly circuit are specially put together in order to achieve the most functional outcome for both the viewers and the artists themselves. A third-party add-on promises to make the platform even more useful with a new development that will excite producers and DJs in particular. Meet Bandcamp Tempo Adjust.

Nohup, an American producer, label boss, and tech developer, made this new tool possible. On December 7, 2022, he announced work on this development, a Chrome and Firefox extension that allows you to adjust the tempo of any song on Bandcamp, through a short video on Twitter. The first version (0.1), announced on December 13, has 4 different modes: ±6, ±10, ±16, and WIDE mode. By using the slider you can speed it up or slow it down to your liking and you can click on the percentages to reset the tempo change. A great tool that will make you the DJ already, but it will be even better with the new update. This 0.2 version of Bandcamp Tempo Adjust includes a BPM detection. Whether you’re speeding up or slowing down the track, this detection feature will give you the right information about the BPM of the track.

Simply add this extension to your Chrome and Firefox web browser, head over to Bandcamp, and experiment with any track at any tempo.

Download Here

🚨 Version 0.2 of Bandcamp Tempo Adjust is now available for Chrome and Firefox 🚨 You can now detect the BPM of tracks. Chrome: https://t.co/cQQBuYNylQ Firefox: https://t.co/c3X3cXB0gM Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/L9SDn1BFJL — 'nohup' (@miseryconfusion) January 11, 2023

Image Credits: Bandcamp