BandLab to Support Human Artistry CampAIgn

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 161

Uncertainty surrounding the rise of AI has been weighing on the minds of people in all kinds of industries- the potential for this technology to replace the jobs of millions is clear, and has only been made more apparent by situations such as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. As questions and concerns begin to mount for workers around the world, BandLab has committed to responsible AI use by announcing their support for the Human Artistry CampAIgn.

Founded in March of this year, the Human Artistry CampAIgn is a coalition of over 150 organizations dedicated to the fair and conscientious use of AI tech in music. Singapore-based music making platform BandLab declared their support for the campaign at the recent Ai4 conference.

As noted in a press release by the brand’s parent company, Caldecott Music, BandLab CEO Meng Ruo Kuok highlighted the momentousness of the occasion:

“By becoming the first music creation platform to support the Human Artistry CampAIgn, we emphasize our commitment to ethical AI practices and ensuring that technology enriches the music industry and empowers new creators rather than making new barriers for them… BandLab is excited to be at the forefront of this movement. Together, we can all forge a future where AI empowers musicians without compromising the essence of human artistry.”

Want to find out more about BandLab and the Human Artistry CampAIgn?

Image credit: Caldecott Music (Press)

