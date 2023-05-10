Behringer releases new analog synthesizer, ABACUS

By Chris Vuoncino 140

As Behringer continues to grow its powerful line of products and synthesizers, it has now returned with a powerful new analog synthesizer for its Eurorack line of equipment. The brand-new ABACUS synthesizer is meticulously designed based on the legendary 257 and 281 Buchla synthesizers and offers producers an incredible array of functions to help shape their sound.

Designed with the successful Buchla synthesizers in mind, ABACUS is a powerful new analog tool for any producers looking to further enhance their Eurorack setup. For Behringer, the goal is to create a powerful tool, and the ABACUS achieves that with its parameters and functions that include signal mixing, envelopes, LFOs, gate generation, and logical outcomes, allowing for seemingly endless possibilities while ensuring precise flutters and envelopes. The new synthesizer is further enhanced by its four CV inputs, featuring attenuation and voltage generation, as well as Rise and Fall envelope, that feature specific parameters such as logarithmic, linear, or exponential, all controlled with a knob to ensure limited options when cycling through functions.

The Behringer ABACUS is also a powerful tool for generating LFO signals. With the ability to create musical envelopes that extend to 25 minutes in length, as well as generating as fast as 1 kHz, the synthesizer has plenty of options for modulation and tempo. These parameters can be further impacted and manipulated by directing the signal through other modules, further providing endless possibilities. The sound can also be further affected by the device’s control knobs, all of which work to amplify, attenuate, integrate, or invert the signal through effects like lag, portamento, or slew.

With an affordable price point of just $99.00, the Behringer ABACUS is an excellent analog synthesizer to add to any Eurorack collection for producers looking to continue to explore sound manipulation and LFO generation. The ABACUS is available for pre-order so grab your copy today.

Image Credit: Behringer