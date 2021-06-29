Behringer release their newest drum machine, RD-8 MKII

By Feron 10

During one of the world’s largest music product trade shows, called NAMM, Behringer displayed some of their newest upcoming releases. The Behringer RD-8 MKII drum machine did come as a surprise as they didn’t announce it during NAMM 2021. On June 28, 2021, Behringer introduced their newest drum machine to the world through an introduction video on YouTube.

| The Best Vocal Samples – Check Out

As we all know, the original Behringer RD-8 had to be one of the best reproductions of the legendary Roland TR-808 drum machine, but they succeeded in improving once again. At first sight, the Behringer RD-8 MKII looks identical to its predecessor RD-8. The only outboard adjustments are the replacement of the 4 white buttons into 4 black buttons. Behringer stayed true to the original amount of pre-programmed drum sounds, step sequencer, and the dual filter. Every button will be functioning the same as the original RD-8, which will be a positive thing for the RD-8 users. The most important improvements have been made on the inside.

Behringer redesigned the RD-8 from the ground up using a reselection of components to match the original circuitry. This will improve the sound quality of the voices, phase, and noise response. The one thing we’re excited about is the return of the legendary 662 OTA chip. Roland’s 662 OTA chip took care of the authentic sound that characterizes Roland so much. Behringer reproduced and implemented this iconic chip into the RD-8 MKII, which will guarantee you the original sound from a Roland drum computer.

The Behringer RD-8 MKII is currently available on Sweetwater, Thomann, Amazon, Cosmo, and Andertons for $349. It’s hard to compare the RD-8 together with the RD-8 MKII, as we just have to believe Behringer. But I think that the MKII will be promising for the future. If you have the possibility, go ahead and try these 2 drum machines side to side for a fair comparison.

Buy Here

Take a closer look at the Behringer RD-8 MKII down below:

Next article: Get 40% off on sample packs in Samplesound Summer sale

Image Credits: Behringer