Behringer XENYX 1003B: Premium analog mixer

By Feron 166

During NAMM 2023, Behringer announced 2 new additions to their XENYX series. The XENYX 502S & 802S are an exciting pair of compact mixers for streaming and recording, but the most interesting new piece of gear may be the one that promises unparalleled portability. Have a look down below at the XENYX 1003B mixer.

The Behringer XENYX 1003B analog mixer is a 10-input mixer with 5 Mic Preamps and optional battery operation. Seamlessly streaming, recording, and podcasting is due to the famous character the award-winning microphone preamps bring to the table. To raise the bar, you can connect high-end studio microphones to the mixes through the 48V phantom power feature. Two preamps are implemented with inserts for external processing and the other 3 are implemented with stereo line inputs.

Mobile recordings will be taken to another level as Behringer has implemented battery operation. A range of 9V batteries can be operated as a power source for the mixer in order to achieve high-quality mixes wherever you are. Up to 10 sources can be connected and tweaked. The outputs deliver pristine quality for monitoring via headphones or via RCA or TRS jack connectors. Get full control over each channel’s level through the mic and line gains at the top. Adjust the right volume for each source and be warned by the red indicator of digital clipping. The Pan and MONO features are offering you the ability to shape the panorama, whereas the 3-band EQ lets you shape the sound. Hook up external effects to the mixer and be ready to dial it in by using the Post Fader FX send control. Last but not least, you can get full control over the volume through the 60-mm faders.

The Behringer XENYX 1003B can now be pre-ordered through different providers for a price of $129. More info can be found here.

Image Credits: Behringer