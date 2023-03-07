Best 808 sample packs for trap & hip-hop in 2023

808 sub kicks form an essential part of modern-day bass music. As a producer of trap, hip-hop, dubstep, and all the heavier varieties of electronic music, it is essential that you have a good collection of subs & kicks in your library – be it in the form of ready-made samples, one-shots, loops, or created by yourself thanks to plugins such as Serum or Massive. However, if you feel that you need some good 808’s for your music, here’s a list of the best 808 sample packs down below.

Best 808 sample packs for trap & hip-hop:

1. Trap and Hip Hop Essentials – €19.95

2. Zenhiser Universal 808 Kicks – €26.94

3. SURGE Sounds 808 Vol. 1 – $10.00

4. Apollo Sound 808 Bass Samples – $26.26

5. 808s, No heartbreaks – sample list by Splice

Check out down below the short descriptions of all mentioned 808 sample packs & also, as always, there are some free brilliant 808 sample packs for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium 808 sample packs:

1. Trap and Hip Hop Essentials – €19.95 A bundle of 900+ samples, loops, and MIDI files that highlight the very best of these genres. This comprehensive toolkit comprises of an array of sounds, from powerful 808s and impactful kicks to crisp snares and trademark hi-hat loops, as well as melodic instrument samples featuring flutes, pianos, and guitars. If you aspire to create beats similar to those of the popular Hip Hop artists of today’s charts, then this soundbank is perfect for you. Buy Here

2. Zenhiser Universal 808 Kicks – €26.94

Universal 808 Kicks is one of the most varied 808 kick drum test packs at any point made, this was Zenhiser’s aim guaranteeing an 808 kick pack that could be utilized in almost every studio around the world. They utilized a huge number of detachable fx and equipment to catch tone, warmth, and a sonic character never heard in 808 kicks. In total pack consists of 300 different 808 kicks, from Short to Falling & FX.

3. SURGE Sounds 808 Vol. 1 – $10.00 This pack is the freshest collection of hundred 808 bass one-shots inspired by Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Offset, and a lot of other trap/ hip-hop heavyweights. 808 Vol. 1 is loaded with basses in keys C, C#, D, D#, E, F, G, A & B. to push your hip-hop productions to the next, pro level. It’s based upon quality examination of the 808s used in outlining besting hits of mentioned acts. Buy Here Listen to a preview of the pack here

4. Apollo Sound 808 Bass Samples – $26.26 To make this pack happen, Apollo Sound took the famous Roland TR-808 drum machine and scarcely any incredible simple and computerized equipment synths (Dave Smith Mopho, Yamaha Motif, Access Virus, Korg Volca Bass), inspected a huge measure of sound sources from them, tuned and blended it flawlessly. It is an absolute comp of top-notch 808 basses interminably rousing and indispensable in the possession of any trap & hip-hop artist or music producer. More than 350 sounds in total, including one-shots, MIDI 808 loops, Xfer Serum 808 presets, etc. Buy Here

5. 808s, No Heartbreaks on Splice

Splice has curated this sample list containing only 808 samples handpicked from a wide variety of sample packs on Splice. For the perfect balance of killer bass lines and hard-hitting kicks, fulfilling all your 808 needs.

5 best FREE 808 sample packs:

1. Cymatics 808 Mob – Hip-Hop Sample Pack (Limited time only)

2. Trisamples 808 Trapstep Pack Vol. 2

3. BVKER FREE 808s

4. Yxnghvn Heavens 808 Bass Samples Volume 2

5. Loop Cult UNIT: 808