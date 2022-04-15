Best Ambient Sounds Sample Packs in 2022

Music is a universal language that’s understandable for every single person on this little planet. A simple melody, vocal line, or drumbeat is capable of spreading any kind of emotion around the globe. We’ve been listing the best melodic sample packs in order to strengthen your hooks and melody lines, but this time we’ve created a list about how to create a lush atmosphere within your tracks. Down below you’ll find a top 8 of the best ambient sound sample packs.

Best Ambient Sounds Sample Packs

1. Plasma – Granular Texture Samples by ModeAudio

ModeAudio included 140 granular WAV files ranging from bass & synth samples to percussion & texture samples. Plasma is a 1.4 GB-sized sample pack that can be used for film scores, soundtracks, or normal music productions. Expect layer after layer, SFX, atmospheric pads, dreamy soundbeds, and grainy textures.

2. Ambient Cinematic Pads Vol 2 by Tunecraft Sounds

This sample pack holds up to 299 files categorized into presets, loops, and construction kits, available in MIDI and WAV. Get access to 60 Serum presets (including dreamy pads, tight percussions, and synth textures), 100 MIDI clips, 9 construction kits, and much more. Ambient Cinematic Pads Vol. 2 is suitable for electronic music, film scores, and cinematic.

3. Ambient Selection by AK & Tim Schaufert by Black Octopus

Ambient Selection is the outcome of a collaboration between producers AK & Tim Schaufert together with Black Octopus. This sample pack holds on to a vast collection of live percussions, sonic drones, airy pads, and atmospherical FX. Expect snares, odd drums, glass hits, bass guitars, Reese basses, foley one-shots, bowed cymbals, and much more.

4. Cinematic Ambient by Smokey Loops

Cinematic Ambient is presented to you by Smokey Loops, a 256 MB-sized sample pack suitable for ambient/chill and cinematic. Included within are a total of 5 construction kits, each containing guitars, pads, pianos, strings, FX, synths, organs, and choirs. Smokey Loops also included 5 demo mixes for you to gather inspiration from. All of the files are WAV and 100& royalty-free.

5. Air by Splice

Ciel’s Liquid Air exhibits a large number of trippy techno samples, suitable for all kinds of genres. As a DJ and promoter, she gathered the most creative sounds such as atmospheric one-shots, lush FX, and jangly drums and released them through the large online sample platform Splice. A total of 136 samples are categorized into FX, synths, drums, atmospheres, vocals, snares, chords, and percussion.

6. Deluge by ModeAudio

Download 2 GB of ambient texture samples ranging in length from 1s – 1m6s. Dive straight into 75 atmospheres, 46 drones, 19 rhythmical loops, rhythmical tails, and 50 SFX. All of these hypnotical, metallic, and granular samples can be used for cinematic, ambient, downtempo, and minimal.

7. Serum Ambient Chill by Code Sounds

Ambient Chill is an essential toolkit created by Xfer’s Serum. Code Sounds gathered a total of 80 presets (atmosphere, pads, and plucks), 20 pads & synth loops, 23 pad song kit loops, 9 bonus beat loops, 35 beat stems, 20 pads & synth MIDI files, and 23 pads & synth song kit MIDI files. All of the loops are key and BPM labeled, suitable for electronica, synthwave & retro, and cinematic.

8. Piano Texture Loops by ModeAudio

This Piano Texture Loops sample pack holds up to 15 bass loops, 26 piano loops, and 9 rhythm loops. Seeking texture, ambient, or warmth in your productions? ModeAudio will offer you a collection of delicate loops that will glue your soundtrack together. These 50 acid WAV loops are perfect when producing ambient, cinematic, downtempo, or minimal.

Image Credits: Eric Muhr on Unsplash